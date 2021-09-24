SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Quebec tightens mask mandate in some private seniors’ residences

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted September 24, 2021 10:36 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Quebec passes law to restrict anti-vaccine protests' COVID-19: Quebec passes law to restrict anti-vaccine protests
The provincial government has adopted a special law to prohibit anti-vaccine protests outside schools and health-care establishments. This comes a day after Premier François Legault said his patience had run out. As Global’s Olivia O'Malley reports, the move is widely supported, however not everyone agrees it is necessary.

Quebec is tightening measures in private seniors’ residences (RPAs) in regions where community transmission of COVID-19 is high, including Montreal.

Masks will be mandatory for residents when they are on the move in the facility, when they use the elevator, and when they are in common spaces starting next Monday.

“This measure comes in the context of a fourth wave of cases underway in all regions,” the Health Ministry said in a statement issued Friday, adding the province is also dealing with the Delta variant.

Read more: Quebec adopts law to restrict anti-vaccine protests near schools, hospitals; fines could reach $12K

Aside from Montreal, the mask mandate will apply to private seniors residences in the Mauricie, Centre-du-Québec, the Eastern Townships, Outaouais, Laval, Lanaudière, Laurentides and Montérégie areas.

Story continues below advertisement

It will also be enforced in the Appalaches, Beauce-Sartigan, Robert-Cliche and Etchemins regional municipal counties in the Chaudière-Appalaches region.

“The list of targeted territories could change depending on the epidemiological situation,” the ministry said.

