COVID-19: Quebec tightens mask mandate in some private seniors’ residences

Quebec is tightening measures in private seniors’ residences (RPAs) in regions where community transmission of COVID-19 is high, including Montreal.

Masks will be mandatory for residents when they are on the move in the facility, when they use the elevator, and when they are in common spaces starting next Monday.

“This measure comes in the context of a fourth wave of cases underway in all regions,” the Health Ministry said in a statement issued Friday, adding the province is also dealing with the Delta variant.

Aside from Montreal, the mask mandate will apply to private seniors residences in the Mauricie, Centre-du-Québec, the Eastern Townships, Outaouais, Laval, Lanaudière, Laurentides and Montérégie areas.

It will also be enforced in the Appalaches, Beauce-Sartigan, Robert-Cliche and Etchemins regional municipal counties in the Chaudière-Appalaches region.

“The list of targeted territories could change depending on the epidemiological situation,” the ministry said.