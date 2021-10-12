Menu

Health

Quebec adds 409 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted October 12, 2021 11:07 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Quebec orders of nurses says it will suspend licences of unvaccinated members' COVID-19: Quebec orders of nurses says it will suspend licences of unvaccinated members
The Quebec order of nurses is turning up the heat on its members in the province who are still not fully vaccinated against COVID-19. On Monday, the order announced a decision to suspend the licence of any member who has not gotten vaccinated. The move comes just days before the province’s deadline for health-care workers to be inoculated. Global’s Phil Carpenter reports.

Quebec reported 409 new cases and two more deaths linked with the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis on Tuesday.

The number of pandemic-related hospitalizations rose by one to 291. Health officials say 17 patients were admitted in the past day, while 16 were discharged.

Of those patients, there were 72 in intensive care units — a drop of six in the past 24-hour period.

The province has administered more than 13 million shots of the novel coronavirus vaccine to date, including 4,580  doses since the last update.

Quebec nurses order to suspend licences of unvaccinated members as government deadline looms

When it comes to screening, 19,840 tests were given Sunday.

Quebec has registered a total of 416,676 cases over the course of the health crisis. There have been 11,422 deaths related to the virus to date.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries stood at 400,347 as of Tuesday.

