Quebec adds 409 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Quebec reported 409 new cases and two more deaths linked with the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis on Tuesday.

The number of pandemic-related hospitalizations rose by one to 291. Health officials say 17 patients were admitted in the past day, while 16 were discharged.

Of those patients, there were 72 in intensive care units — a drop of six in the past 24-hour period.

The province has administered more than 13 million shots of the novel coronavirus vaccine to date, including 4,580 doses since the last update.

When it comes to screening, 19,840 tests were given Sunday.

Quebec has registered a total of 416,676 cases over the course of the health crisis. There have been 11,422 deaths related to the virus to date.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries stood at 400,347 as of Tuesday.