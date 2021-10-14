COVID-19: N.S. to offer 3rd doses to immunocompromised people, work-related travel

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is joining a growing list of jurisdictions offering a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to those who are immunocompromised or need a certain type of vaccine for work-related travel.

The province announced Thursday that Nova Scotians who are “moderately to severely immunocompromised or who are taking medications that substantially suppress their immune system” will be able to book a third dose beginning Oct. 19.

Those who qualify can book a third dose 28 days after their second dose.

“At the time of booking, people will need to meet the definition for moderately to severely immunocompromised,” the province said in a news release.

‘Vaccine clinics will also review the information with the patient to ensure they meet the definition or are on one of the eligible medications. Those who do not qualify will not be provided a third dose at the clinic.”

As well, third doses will be given to people who need to travel for work, and don’t currently meet entry requirements — or avoid isolation — for countries that do not recognize mixed doses.

That includes the United States, which currently does not recognize mixed vaccines, such as a dose of AstraZeneca and a dose of Pfizer or Moderna.

Just this week, American officials announced plans to re-open land borders with Canada, which has been closed for non-essential travel since the pandemic began in March 2020. The target date to reopen is early November, for fully-vaccinated Canadians.

“The decision by some countries not to recognize mixed doses has created financial hardship for people whose job requires them to travel,” the province noted.

Word-related third doses can’t be booked online or by phone. Applicants must send information by email to AdminINS@novascotia.ca for consideration.

To become eligible for a third dose for work-related travel, people must:

be a Nova Scotia resident

provide an official copy of proof of vaccination for each of the two doses received

provide written confirmation from their employer that they are required to travel to a country as part of their job and that country does not accept a mixed-vaccine series

provide official confirmation or documentation from the country or location of travel that a mixed-vaccine series does not permit entry or requires isolation upon entry.

