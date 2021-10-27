SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Manitoba extends third-dose vaccine coverage to seniors homes

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 27, 2021 4:51 pm
Manitoba is recommending residents of seniors homes and other congregate living centres get a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine. View image in full screen
Manitoba is recommending residents of seniors homes and other congregate living centres get a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Armando Franca / The Associated Press

The Manitoba government is recommending more people receive a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Health officials say residents of seniors homes and other congregate living centres should get a booster.

Read more: Manitoba reports 130 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths

Third-dose eligibility had already been extended to personal care homes for residents requiring more medical care, front-line health-care workers and people living in First Nations communities.

Click to play video: 'Experts say seniors should now receive booster shots against COVID-19' Experts say seniors should now receive booster shots against COVID-19
Experts say seniors should now receive booster shots against COVID-19

The province has announced 130 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: COVID-19: More Manitoba health-care workers take unpaid leave, some home care services disrupted

Dr. Jazz Atwal, deputy chief public health officer, says the cases are largely in the northern and southern health regions.

The number of people with COVID-19 in intensive care has risen to 22 from 17.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
