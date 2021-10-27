COVID-19: Manitoba extends third-dose vaccine coverage to seniors homes

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government is recommending more people receive a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Health officials say residents of seniors homes and other congregate living centres should get a booster.

Third-dose eligibility had already been extended to personal care homes for residents requiring more medical care, front-line health-care workers and people living in First Nations communities.

1:53 Experts say seniors should now receive booster shots against COVID-19 Experts say seniors should now receive booster shots against COVID-19

The province has announced 130 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths.

Story continues below advertisement

Dr. Jazz Atwal, deputy chief public health officer, says the cases are largely in the northern and southern health regions.

The number of people with COVID-19 in intensive care has risen to 22 from 17.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.