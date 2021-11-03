SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Nearly 84% of eligible Peterborough residents fully vaccinated, 12 active cases for region

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 3, 2021 4:56 pm
Peterborough Public Health reports 83.6 per cent of eligible residents are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. View image in full screen
Peterborough Public Health reports 83.6 per cent of eligible residents are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. AP file photo

Peterborough Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 and slight increases in vaccination rates, according to data released Wednesday afternoon.

In its COVID tracker update issued around 4:16 p.m., the regional health unit reported 12 active cases, down from 13 reported over the previous two days.

Read more: Ontario to allow COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to seniors 70+, AstraZeneca recipients among others

The health unit releases its weekly vaccination rate data on Wednesdays. The latest data for its jurisdiction (Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation) includes:

All eligible residents (ages 12 and up):

  • 86.8 per cent had received a first vaccine dose (up from 86.6 per cent on Oct. 27)
  • 83.6 per cent had received a first and second dose — fully vaccinated (up from 83.1 per cent on Oct. 27)

Adults (ages 18 and up):

  • 86.8 per cent had received a first vaccine dose (up from 86.6 per cent on Oct. 27)
  • 83.8 per cent had received a first and second dose — fully vaccinated (up from 83.3 per cent on Oct. 27)

Youth (ages 12-17):

  • 86.5 per cent had received a first vaccine dose (up from 86.1 per cent on Oct. 27)
  • 80.4 per cent had received a first and second dose — fully vaccinated (up from 79.5 per cent on Oct. 27).

To date, the health unit reports that 230,640 doses of vaccine have been administered locally — an additional 868 since the Oct. 27 update.

Of that total, 114,807 eligible residents have received a first dose (1,029 more residents) while 109,747 have received a first and second dose (an additional 659 since Oct. 27).

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ontario expands booster shot eligibility to new groups including people 70+' COVID-19: Ontario expands booster shot eligibility to new groups including people 70+

Other data

Other data from the health unit on Wednesday:

  • Cumulative confirmed cases: 1,904 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.
  • Deaths: 24 — A death was reported over the weekend — a man in his 70s who was unvaccinated. It was the first death reported since Sept. 10.
  • Variant of concern cases: 1,124 — one more cases since Tuesday;s update. The first variant case was reported on Feb. 23 and the first confirmed Delta variant case was reported on June 19.
  • Resolved cases: 1,868 — two more since Tuesday. Resolved cases make up approximately 98 per cent of all cases
  • Close contacts: 36 — down from 41 reported on Tuesday. A close contact is a person who is known to have had close contact with someone who was infected with COVID-19. People who are close contacts have to self-isolate for 14 days from the last time they had contact with a person infected with COVID-19.

Read more: Ontario will not mandate COVID-19 vaccines for hospital workers

  • Hospitalizations: 90 cases have required hospitalization since the pandemic began. Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Monday reported three COVID-19 admissions. The hospitalized cases make up approximately 4.7 per cent of all cases; 19 of the cases required the intensive care unit. ICU admissions make up one per cent of all the health unit’s cases since the pandemic’s beginnings.
  • Outbreaks: None active. The outbreak declared Oct. 22 at Roger Neilson Public School in Peterborough declared over Wednesday. The health unit has dealt with 336 cases associated with 57 outbreaks since the pandemic’s beginnings.
  • COVID-19 exposure: 75.6 per cent of all cases (1,440) in the health unit’s jurisdiction are from contact with another existing case, 20 per cent (380 cases) are connected with community spread, 3.9 per cent (75 cases) are related to travel and 0.5 per cent (nine cases) have yet to be determined.
  • Testing: More than 63,350 people have been tested for COVID-19 — an additional 100 since Tuesday’s update.
  • Enforcement: Since Oct. 1, five charges have been laid against three businesses total under the Reopening Ontario Act.

School cases

The Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board, as of 2:52 p.m. Wednesday, reported two active cases among its schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction (the school board does not state if cases involve students or staff):

  • Orono Public School in Orono: Two cases — unchanged. School remains open.

The Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board reported one active case at its schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction on Wednesday afternoon (the school board does not state if cases involve students or staff). Data may not align with the health unit’s updates:

  • St. John Catholic Elementary School in Peterborough: One case — unchanged. School remains open.

Trent University reported no active cases at its Peterborough and Durham campuses on Wednesday afternoon. It says 94 per cent of students and 96 per cent of employees are fully vaccinated and two per cent of students and one per cent of staff are partially vaccinated.

Fleming College has not reported any cases at its Peterborough campus.

