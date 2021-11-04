Menu

Crime

Jury trial cancelled after suspect in murder of Red Deer doctor dies in custody

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 4, 2021 5:19 pm
Flowers and messages are left outside the Village Mall Walk-In Clinic in Red Deer Aug. 14, 2020, to honour Dr. Walter Reynolds. View image in full screen
Flowers and messages are left outside the Village Mall Walk-In Clinic in Red Deer Aug. 14, 2020, to honour Dr. Walter Reynolds. Eric Beck, Global News

A Crown prosecutor has withdrawn all charges against a man who died weeks before his trial in the killing of a doctor at a central Alberta medical clinic.

Bina Border says she can’t confirm the cause of Deng Mabiour’s death in Calgary this week.

Read more: Man accused of killing doctor in Alberta dies in hospital weeks before murder trial

Border told court Thursday that the medical examiner’s office is investigating.

Mabiour, who was 52, was charged with first-degree murder in the Aug. 10, 2020, death of Dr. Walter Reynolds at the Village Mall Walk-In Clinic in Red Deer.

Click to play video: 'Man accused of killing Red Deer doctor still doesn’t want a lawyer' Man accused of killing Red Deer doctor still doesn’t want a lawyer
He was also charged with assault of a peace officer and assault with a weapon, and the jury trial was to begin Nov. 22.

Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Paul Belzil has cancelled hundreds of jury summons that had been issued for the trial.

The judge says the case was extremely challenging to prosecute as Mabiour had insisted on representing himself.

Read more: Man accused of killing Red Deer doctor reiterates he will go to trial without lawyer

Mabiour had previously undergone two assessments after exhibiting erratic behaviour but was found mentally fit to stand trial.

At an appearance in March, court heard that he had an appointment at the Tom Baker Cancer Centre in Calgary for a serious medical condition.

Red Deer lawyer Jason Snider, who was appointed as a friend of the court to help Mabiour in his case, confirmed Tuesday that Mabiour died at Calgary’s Foothills hospital.

