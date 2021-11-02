Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man accused of killing doctor in Alberta dies in hospital weeks before murder trial

By Bill Graveland The Canadian Press
Posted November 2, 2021 9:27 pm
Click to play video: 'Accused in Red Deer doctor’s death to appear at hearing to determine if he’s fit to stand trial' Accused in Red Deer doctor’s death to appear at hearing to determine if he’s fit to stand trial
WATCH ABOVE: (From March 22, 2021) Deng Mabiour, 54, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Dr. Walter Reynolds. Mabiour will appear before the Alberta health review board to determine if he is fit to stand trial. Jenna Freeman reports – Mar 22, 2021

A man who was to face trial later this month in the slaying of a family doctor at a central Alberta medical clinic has died.

Deng Mabiour, 54, was charged with first-degree murder in last year’s death of Dr. Walter Reynolds at the Village Mall Walk-In Clinic in Red Deer.

Mabiour had been representing himself in court and a jury trial was to start Nov. 22.

READ MORE: Man accused of murdering Red Deer doctor at walk-in clinic appears in court 

Red Deer lawyer Jason Snider, who was appointed as an amicus curiae, or friend of the court, to help Mabiour, said he died in a Calgary hospital.

“I can confirm from the information I received from the correctional authorities that he has died in the Foothills hospital,” Snider said in an email to The Canadian Press on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

“I do not know the cause of death. It has not been shared with me.”

At a court appearance in March, the Crown said a letter from psychiatrist Dr. Yuri Metelitsa indicated Mabiour had an appointment at the Tom Baker Cancer Centre in Calgary for “a serious medical condition.”

Mabiour had previously undergone two assessments after exhibiting erratic behaviour but was found mentally fit to stand trial.

Reynolds, a 45-year-old father of two who was originally from South Africa, was attacked with a weapon while working at the clinic on Aug. 10, 2020. He later died in hospital.

At the time, one witness told media that she was in the waiting room when she heard cries for help and saw a man with a hammer and a machete.

RCMP have said the crime was not random and that the two men knew each other through the clinic. Although they have not said if Mabiour was a patient of Reynolds.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Crime tagAlberta RCMP tagCourt tagAlberta crime tagRed Deer Doctor Killed tagWalter Reynolds tagDeng Mabiour tagVillage Mall Walk-In Clinic tagRed Deer Homicide tagDeng Mabiour dead tagJason Snider tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers