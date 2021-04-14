Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man accused of killing Red Deer doctor reiterates he will go to trial without lawyer

By Jenna Freeman Global News
Posted April 14, 2021 5:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Accused in Red Deer doctor’s death to appear at hearing to determine if he’s fit to stand trial' Accused in Red Deer doctor’s death to appear at hearing to determine if he’s fit to stand trial
Deng Mabiour, 54, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Dr. Walter Reynolds. Mabiour will appear before the Alberta health review board to determine if he is fit to stand trial. Jenna Freeman reports – Mar 22, 2021

The man facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of Red Deer doctor Walter Reynolds once again insisted he did not want a lawyer in the upcoming trial.

Read more: Accused in Red Deer doctor slaying to represent himself: ‘No lawyer is good for me’

Deng Mabiour, 54, appeared in a Red Deer court room Wednesday afternoon after Justice Paul Belzil had previously expressed concern about whether he was mentally fit to stand trial.

Walter Reynolds, 47, was attacked while working at the Village Mall Walk-In clinic on Aug. 10, 2020.

Read more: Man accused of murdering Red Deer Doctor to be assessed on whether he is mentally fit to stand trial

Mabiour indicated at his previous court appearances that he did not want to be represented by a defence lawyer, and as a result, he’s been appointed an amicus curiae — or “friend of the court” — to ensure he understands the court process.

Story continues below advertisement

Red Deer defence lawyer Jason Snider has agreed to act as amicus for the court.

Click to play video: 'Man accused in Red Deer doctor’s death will represent himself during trial' Man accused in Red Deer doctor’s death will represent himself during trial
Man accused in Red Deer doctor’s death will represent himself during trial – Feb 1, 2021

When asked by Justice Belzil whether Mabiour had any questions in court, Mabiour said: “My question is simple. My question is: do you believe that my case is connected with a human rights case?”

Trending Stories

Belzil replied by explaining that Mabiour was at a criminal court proceeding and that Snider would be acting as amicus to ensure Mabiour received a fair trial.

Crown prosecutor Bina Border indicated that she intends to file an application that witnesses that are civilians would not be cross examined by Mabiour when testifying at the trial, which is planned for November 2021.

Read more: Red Deer doctor remembered, police say he was killed in a targeted attack

Story continues below advertisement

Belzil also once again recommended that Mabiour seek counsel instead of representing himself.

When Belzil asked him if he still didn’t want to get his own lawyer, Mabiour said: “Yeah, I don’t want a lawyer.”

Mabiour is scheduled to be back in court on May 20. When Belzil indicated to the accused he could ask questions at that appearance, Mabiour once again said: “There is no other question… I asked you whether my case is related to the human rights abuse.”

Belzil responded that they would speak about that when they met again in Red Deer on May 20.

Click to play video: 'Community gathers to remember slain Red Deer doctor' Community gathers to remember slain Red Deer doctor
Community gathers to remember slain Red Deer doctor – Aug 15, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPFirst Degree MurderAlberta JusticeRed Deer RCMPRed Deer Doctor KilledWalter ReynoldsDr. Walter ReynoldsDeng MabiourRed Deer CourtRed Deer Doctoralberta doctor killedJustice Belzil

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers