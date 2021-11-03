Alberta officials to update province on COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, Health Minister Jason Copping and chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw are all scheduled to provide a COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon.

The group is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. The news conference will be streamed live in this post, on 630 CHED and on Global News and Corus radio Facebook pages.

The update comes as Alberta’s COVID-19 active cases continue to dip, though hospitalizations remain high.

As of Nov. 2, there were 315 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours out of about 7,544 tests. There were 691 people in hospital with COVID-19, 159 of whom were in ICU.

Eight COVID-19 deaths were reported to Alberta Health in the last 24 hours and currently there are 6,911 active COVID-19 cases in the province.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,119 Albertans have died from COVID-19.

