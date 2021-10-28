SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Alberta’s Dr. Hinshaw to provide update on COVID-19 Thursday afternoon

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted October 28, 2021 1:10 pm
Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw at a provincial COVID-19 update in Edmonton on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. View image in full screen
Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw at a provincial COVID-19 update in Edmonton on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. Credit: Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to provide an update on COVID-19 Thursday afternoon.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is set to provide the update at 3:30 p.m. Global News will stream the news conference live in this story post.

Read more: 645 new COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta, 10 more deaths linked to disease

The update comes after Alberta reported 645 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, as well as 10 additional deaths.

Active cases of the disease continue to decline and sat at 8,733 province-wide on Wednesday.

Read more: Dr. Deena Hinshaw outlines Halloween safety tips amid COVID-19's 4th wave

Story continues below advertisement

So far, 86.8 per cent of Albertans 12 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 79.4 per cent are fully vaccinated.

With Health Canada in the midst of reviewing data in hopes of approving a COVID-19 vaccine for children ages five to 11, Alberta Health Services is hoping to hear from families with kids in this age range.

Click to play video: 'No set date or metric for when Alberta may loosen COVID-19 restrictions: Hinshaw' No set date or metric for when Alberta may loosen COVID-19 restrictions: Hinshaw
No set date or metric for when Alberta may loosen COVID-19 restrictions: Hinshaw

AHS has launched a short, anonymous online survey it says will help the organization plan its vaccine and information rollout.

Some of the questions in the survey include asking parents if they intend on getting their children vaccinated, and what steps AHS can take to make the immunization experience positive. Parents are also asked how they would like to learn more about vaccine safety and efficacy, whether that be on social media, on the AHS website, through community conversations, from medical health professionals or through the media.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagCOVID tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagAlberta Coronavirus tagAlberta COVID-19 Update tagalberta covid update tagHinshaw update tagAlberta Hinshaw tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers