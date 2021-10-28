Alberta’s Dr. Hinshaw to provide update on COVID-19 Thursday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to provide an update on COVID-19 Thursday afternoon.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is set to provide the update at 3:30 p.m. Global News will stream the news conference live in this story post.

The update comes after Alberta reported 645 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, as well as 10 additional deaths.

Active cases of the disease continue to decline and sat at 8,733 province-wide on Wednesday.

So far, 86.8 per cent of Albertans 12 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 79.4 per cent are fully vaccinated.

With Health Canada in the midst of reviewing data in hopes of approving a COVID-19 vaccine for children ages five to 11, Alberta Health Services is hoping to hear from families with kids in this age range.

1:18 No set date or metric for when Alberta may loosen COVID-19 restrictions: Hinshaw No set date or metric for when Alberta may loosen COVID-19 restrictions: Hinshaw

AHS has launched a short, anonymous online survey it says will help the organization plan its vaccine and information rollout.

Some of the questions in the survey include asking parents if they intend on getting their children vaccinated, and what steps AHS can take to make the immunization experience positive. Parents are also asked how they would like to learn more about vaccine safety and efficacy, whether that be on social media, on the AHS website, through community conversations, from medical health professionals or through the media.

