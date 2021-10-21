SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Dr. Deena Hinshaw to provide COVID-19 update for Alberta Thursday afternoon

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted October 21, 2021 1:10 pm
Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw at a news conference in Edmonton, Alta. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. View image in full screen
Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw at a news conference in Edmonton, Alta. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to provide an update on COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is set to provide her update at 3:30 p.m. Global News will live stream the news conference in this story post.

Thursday’s update comes amid what appear to be stabilizing hospital and ICU numbers in Alberta. As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 928 people in hospital with COVID-19, with 203 of those people being treated in intensive care.

Read more: Alberta ICU numbers hold steady as province surpasses 3,000 COVID-19 deaths

Overall ICU capacity in Alberta — for both COVID and non-COVID patients — sat at 74 per cent with additional surge beds in place on Wednesday. Without the surge capacity, Alberta’s ICU capacity would be at 162 per cent.

Alberta identified 786 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and surpassed 3,000 total deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Earlier Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced provinces and the federal government have agreed on a new national vaccine passport for domestic and international travel.

Read more: Trudeau unveils Canada’s international proof-of-vaccination for COVID-19

All provinces plan to have their version of the Canadian document available by the end of November.

The passport will be digital and feature a QR code that includes the vaccination history. Paper copies will also be accepted.

