Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Lifestyle

‘3D printing and then lots of duct tape’: B.C. dad creates electronic candy dispensers for Halloween

By Jon Azpiri & Linda Aylesworth Global News
Click to play video 'Ladner man’s trick-or-treating invention keeps Halloween COVID-19 safety top of mind' Ladner man’s trick-or-treating invention keeps Halloween COVID-19 safety top of mind
WATCH: One Ladner man has come up with a COVID-safe solution to save Halloween, and it goes far beyond your typical candy-chute. Linda Aylesworth reports

Necessity is the mother of invention, as the old saying goes, and one Ladner, B.C. dad has come up with innovative ways to make trick-or-treating during the COVID-19 pandemic as safe as possible.

Matt Reed has been building DIY creations in his garage that involve PVC pipe, a 3D printer, some duct tape and a little ingenuity.

Click to play video 'COVID-19 Halloween safety tips from an expert' COVID-19 Halloween safety tips from an expert
COVID-19 Halloween safety tips from an expert

Among his creations is an automated candy dispenser that shoots treats out of the mouth of a dragon. Another dispenser consists of an elephant that shoots candy out of its trunk.

Story continues below advertisement

“They both use the same drive mechanism, which is an auger that pushes the candy out,” Reed said. “So that, 3D printing and then lots of duct tape, a little bit of welding and then I build my own electrical circuits.”

Read more: ‘Keep it local, keep it small’: Dr. Bonnie Henry’s advice for trick-or-treating during pandemic

Calling himself the Redneck Engineer, as he is not a certified engineer, Reed has posted videos of his creations on YouTube.

Click to play video 'BC Centre for Disease Control releases guidelines for safe Halloween' BC Centre for Disease Control releases guidelines for safe Halloween
BC Centre for Disease Control releases guidelines for safe Halloween

Reed said he wants to show people that with a little creativity, people can maintain some normalcy this Halloween by celebrating at a safe distance.

“You can still do these things and there are smart ways to do it,” he said. “You just have to invest a little bit… into it and you can make it happen.

Story continues below advertisement

Reed has also created an online map of households that are following the BC Centre for Disease Control’s safe trick-or-treating guidelines.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19 HalloweenCoronavirus HalloweenCOVID-19 Halloween candy dispenserCOVID-19 Halloween ideasCOVID-19 Halloween safety tipsHalloween ideas 2020Redneck EngineerHalloween COVID BC
