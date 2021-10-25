SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Jobs, COVID-19 on the agenda as fall Alberta legislature sitting set to begin

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 25, 2021 9:34 am
The Alberta legislature on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. View image in full screen
The Alberta legislature on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Emily Mertz, Global News

The fall sitting of the Alberta legislature begins Monday, and the government says jobs, diversifying the economy and fighting COVID-19 will be the focus.

House leader Jason Nixon said the United Conservative government plans to introduce between 18 and 20 bills during the sitting, which is scheduled to run until the first week of December.

The bills will include legislation introduced by Premier Jason Kenney on changes to recognizing professional credentials in order to address labour shortages.

Read more: Jobs, economy, COVID-19 to be focus for Alberta government in fall legislature sitting

Nixon says there are no COVID-19 specific bills, but he says the government will continue to fight the fourth wave and pass legislation if necessary.

Click to play video: 'Alberta’s top doctor urges caution as COVID-19 situation eases' Alberta’s top doctor urges caution as COVID-19 situation eases
Alberta’s top doctor urges caution as COVID-19 situation eases

The Opposition NDP says it plans to hold the government to account for failing to act in the summer and allowing a renewed surge of COVID-19 cases.

Story continues below advertisement

NDP house leader Christina Gray says an all-party committee is needed to get to the bottom of what happened.

Read more: Starting Monday, Alberta’s vaccine passport requires 2 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagAlberta politics tagAlberta Coronavirus tagAlberta Legislature tagJason Kenney tagAlberta COVID-19 tagAlberta Government tagAlberta NDP tagUCP tagUnited Conservative Party tagJason Nixon tagAlberta Legislature Fall Sitting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers