Alberta’s active COVID-19 cases continue to decline Tuesday, hospitalizations remain high

Alberta Health announced Tuesday that 315 new COVID-19 cases were identified in the last 24 hours out of 7,544 tests.

The number of active cases was 6,911, down slightly from 7,580 on Monday.

As of Tuesday, there were 691 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, 159 of whom were in ICU.

Both those numbers were up slightly from Monday, when there were 689 Albertans in hospital, 157 of whom were in ICU.

Eight additional deaths were reported to Alberta Health in the last 24 hours. All the Albertans who passed away were over the age of 60 and had pre-existing conditions.

As of Tuesday, 6.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered, 87.1 per cent of eligible Albertans 12 and over have had at least one dose and 80.3 per cent of eligible Albertans have been fully vaccinated.