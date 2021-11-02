SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Alberta’s active COVID-19 cases continue to decline Tuesday, hospitalizations remain high

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted November 2, 2021 6:51 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19 vaccines and Canada’s next moves' COVID-19 vaccines and Canada’s next moves
WATCH (Oct. 28): Sarah Mackey of Vax Hunters Alberta joins Global News Morning Calgary live via Skype to discuss how the COVID-19 vaccinations are going so far.

Alberta Health announced Tuesday that 315 new COVID-19 cases were identified in the last 24 hours out of 7,544 tests.

The number of active cases was 6,911, down slightly from 7,580 on Monday.

Read more: Alberta records 18 more COVID-19 deaths, but number of hospitalizations declines

As of Tuesday, there were 691 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, 159 of whom were in ICU.

Both those numbers were up slightly from Monday, when there were 689 Albertans in hospital, 157 of whom were in ICU.

Eight additional deaths were reported to Alberta Health in the last 24 hours. All the Albertans who passed away were over the age of 60 and had pre-existing conditions.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Tuesday, 6.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered, 87.1 per cent of eligible Albertans 12 and over have had at least one dose and 80.3 per cent of eligible Albertans have been fully vaccinated.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagAlberta Coronavirus tagCOVID-19 Vaccine tagAlberta Health Services tagAlberta health tagPublic health tagAlberta COVID-19 tagdr deena hinshaw tagalberta health system tagRestrictions Exemption Program tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers