Search warrant executed after report of possible explosives, 3 arrested: Kelowna RCMP

It was a busy Monday night for Kelowna RCMP, as dozens of officers with the tactical Emergency Response Team were spotted at a home in the Glenmore area.

Police were called to a home in the 400 block of Valley Road around 7 p.m. after receiving reports that residents inside the home may have been in possession of explosives.

A search warrant was executed a short time later.

Police have yet to confirm if any explosives were found, as the investigation is ongoing. Members of the explosive disposal unit from the Lower Mainland are still on scene.

“We have put together a plan designed to help ensure public safety and get the appropriate experts in place to determine whether or not there is a true threat and what actual offences may or may not have been committed,” police said during a press conference on Tuesday.

“It was done in an effective way and immediately after receiving information that supported there was a safety threat.”

Earlier in the evening, ERT officers were also spotted at a carwash near Sutherland Avenue and Birch Road where three people were taken into custody.

Kelowna RCMP confirmed those arrests were in connection with the search warrant being carried out at the Glenmore-area home.

So far, no charges have been laid.