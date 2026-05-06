Moncton businesses concerned with RCMP’s new alarm response policy

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Those with a home or business alarm within the Codiac RCMP coverage area in New Brunswick may not hear from police if that alarm system goes off.

It’s all due to a new policy quietly introduced in April.

Samuel Grove, who works at the residential and commercial security company, Centurion, sells alarms and camera systems. He says he and his co-workers have found themselves informing frustrated clients in the Moncton area about the new policy.

“Whenever there is an intrusion, we’re contacting our key holders, our business owners, to make sure they’re aware of what’s happening,” he said.

“But (…) the RCMP may not respond at this point, based on what’s occurred on site.”

Prior to April 22, Codiac RCMP officers would be dispatched to intrusion alarms that were set off in residences or buildings.

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Now, there are several new conditions that must be met first, such as video evidence of a crime being committed, a keyholder witnessing a crime being committed or an immediate danger to the public.

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RCMP spokesperson, Cpl. Luc Picard said alarms are still being treated “seriously” but that this change was implemented so resources aren’t wasted on false alarms.

“Historically, a large number of alarm calls, so about 98 per cent partially unverified or sensor-based alarms, have turned [out] to be false, which can divert limited police resources away from emergency,” he said.

He adds the decision will be up to the supervisor if police are dispatched when the new criteria aren’t met.

“Basically, under these policies, officers will still respond to alarms such as robberies, panic alarms, alarms supported by live video or witness confirmation, or those originating from high-risk or critical locations,” said Picard.

“(This includes) financial institutions, pharmacies, firearm retailers and courts.”

Business owner Jo-Ann Phillips, who is a member of the anti-crime advocacy coalition, Enough is Enough, has had several break-ins at her income property.

She says she understands the need for triage, but believes this takes it too far.

“It reaffirms that we don’t have enough officers available,” she said.

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“Obviously the more dire circumstances have to be addressed first. But the fact that we’re telling citizens now, ‘Yeah, if your alarm goes off, don’t bank on anybody showing up unless these situations present.’ So, why did I invest in the alarm in the first place?”

Enough is Enough has surveyed candidates in the upcoming municipal elections on their stances and thoughts on crime.

Phillips says she just wants “one of the entities” — whether it’s federal, provincial or municipal governments — to prioritize crime and come up with better solutions.

Otherwise, she says, residents don’t feel safe.

“There’s a lot of individuals that will not come into the downtown core of Moncton to do business. They won’t come to eat at restaurants. They won’t attend performances. They won’t frequent the businesses down here,” she said.

“So we’re struggling as businesses to get income and now we have to invest more income into the security and safety of our properties only to be told then by our leadership, those that are governing the area and by the RCMP, that they’re going to do less and we need to do more.”

Grove says in the meantime, he’s encouraging customers to invest in cameras or panic buttons, to ensure RCMP respond when they’re needed.