Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman’s death deemed suspicious by Kelowna RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 30, 2021 4:51 pm
Police say officers were called to Vasile Street on Friday, just after 6 p.m., where they found a body inside a vehicle. View image in full screen
Police say officers were called to Vasile Street on Friday, just after 6 p.m., where they found a body inside a vehicle. File / Global News

Police in Kelowna are investigating a woman’s death that has been deemed suspicious.

According to the RCMP, officers were called to the 1800 block of Vasile Road on Friday, just after 6 p.m., where they found a body inside a vehicle. The road is located near Orchard Plaza.

Police say her death is believed to be suspicious. Her identity was not released.

Read more: Kelowna death deemed homicide, suspect apprehended under Mental Health Act

“Investigators from the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit have taken conduct of the investigation,” said RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“Officers remain on scene collecting physical evidence and canvassing for witnesses and surveillance video. No arrests have been made at this time.”

Story continues below advertisement

If you have any information regarding the woman’s death, you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

Click to play video: 'Mountie files civil defence in connection with Lake Country murder case' Mountie files civil defence in connection with Lake Country murder case
Mountie files civil defence in connection with Lake Country murder case
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagKelowna tagOkanagan tagcentral okanagan tagDeath tagSuspicious Death tagKelowna RCMP tagBody Found tagKelowna death tagOkanagan death tagbody inside vehicle tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers