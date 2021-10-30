Woman’s death deemed suspicious by Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Kelowna are investigating a woman’s death that has been deemed suspicious.

According to the RCMP, officers were called to the 1800 block of Vasile Road on Friday, just after 6 p.m., where they found a body inside a vehicle. The road is located near Orchard Plaza.

Police say her death is believed to be suspicious. Her identity was not released.

“Investigators from the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit have taken conduct of the investigation,” said RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“Officers remain on scene collecting physical evidence and canvassing for witnesses and surveillance video. No arrests have been made at this time.”

If you have any information regarding the woman’s death, you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

