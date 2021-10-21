Kelowna death deemed homicide, suspect apprehended under Mental Health Act

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP have deemed a suspicious death in a quiet Kelowna neighbourhood a homicide.

They report being called to a home in the 600-block of Bechard Road on Oct. 18, just before 7 a.m., where they discovered a man’s body. A 54-year-old woman from Kelowna was arrested at the scene.

The next day, on Oct. 19, she was released without charge, then apprehended again under the Mental Health Act, RCMP said.

“Our initial investigative findings have been submitted to the BC Prosecution Service for review and charge approval. Any questions related to the laying of charges should be directed to the BC Prosecution Service, who is responsible for making the decision,” Const. Solana Paré said in a press release.

This was an isolated incident, said Paré, indicating the RCMP are not seeking any additional suspects.

Neither the victim, nor the suspect was known to police prior to this incident, Paré added.

On the day of the incident, neighbours said they were shocked to see police tape surrounding what was otherwise a quiet home.