Man charged with second-degree murder in Kelowna death

A charge of second-degree murder has been laid in connection with a suspicious death in Kelowna.

Police say Dereck Donald Sears has been charged in the Thursday death of Darren Middleton, and that Sears is in custody.

Middleton’s body was found just before 1:30 a.m. on June 17, at a residence along the 1200 block of Sycamore Road in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood.

Sears was arrested on Thursday and was brought before the court. He was remanded into custody, and his next court appearance is scheduled for June 24.

Police earlier said that the “incident is isolated in nature, and the victim and the suspect were known to one another.”

