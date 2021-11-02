Heavy overnight rainfall warnings issued for Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver as an “intense pacific frontal system” covers the South Coast.

A downpour of 50 millimetres is expected between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning before easing into scattered showers.

The warning affects the City of Vancouver, North Vancouver, West Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam and Maple Ridge.

Municipalities by the North Shore Mountains will see the highest amount of rainfall, Environment Canada reports.

The federal department warned that flash flooding and water pooling on roads may be a possibility.

View image in full screen Heavy rainfall warnings were issued for Metro Vancouver and West Vancouver Island by Environment Canada on Nov. 2, 2021. Global News

This rainfall warning includes the rain expected from just the first part of this “intense frontal system.”

Story continues below advertisement

Its cold front will cross the region late Wednesday into Thursday morning and could bring yet another 20 to 30 mm of rain.

Read more: Snow expected to continue to hit the Coquihalla on Wednesday

This is the second of a series of five frontal systems which will hit the South Coast this week.

The first hit the region Monday night with periods of heavy rain and there will be very few breaks right through next Monday.

2:16 B.C. evening weather forecast: Nov. 1 B.C. evening weather forecast: Nov. 1

Environment Canada also issued a heavy rainfall warning for west Vancouver Island on Tuesday.

Between now and Wednesday morning, it projects between 90 and 110 mm may fall before the system subsides into scattered showers.

Story continues below advertisement

If visibility is reduced on the roads, the department is reminding drivers to turn on their lights and maintain a safe following distance.