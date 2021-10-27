Menu

Heavy rainfall expected to hit B.C.’s south coast beginning Wednesday night

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted October 27, 2021 12:44 pm
Man under umbrella in Vancouver View image in full screen
Heavy rains are expected to hit parts of Metro Vancouver starting Wednesday night. Jonathan Hayward / The Canadian Press

Parts of British Columbia’s south coast should expect heavy rainfall through Thursday.

In a special weather statement issued Wednesday, Environment Canada said a moisture-laden weather system with an atmospheric river pattern will bring between 50 to 70 millimetres of rain to the Fraser Valley, including Chilliwack, Hope and Abbotsford.

Parts of the North Shore, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Surrey and Langley can expect up to 50 millimetres of rain.

Read more: Snow expected to continue to hit the Coquihalla on Wednesday

Rainfall is expected to begin Wednesday night with the heaviest rain expected overnight through Thursday afternoon. Heavy rain is expected to ease Thursday night.

Part of Vancouver Island can also expect wet weather, with rainfall for Greater Victoria and the Malahat Highway with close to 50 mm of precipitation in the forecast as the weather system moves into B.C.’s Interior.

Snow is expected on the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt with Snowfall accumulation: 10 to 20 cm.

Read more: ‘Bomb cyclone’: Concerns grow over potentially stronger 2nd storm headed for B.C. coast

The weather pattern comes days after a “bomb cyclones” brought strong winds to B.C.’s south coast.

