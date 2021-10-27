Snow expected to continue to hit the Coquihalla on Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

More snow is expected to fall on the higher elevations of the Coquihalla on Wednesday, Environment Canada says.

The national weather agency’s special weather statement for the Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt, is continuing Wednesday with 10 to 20 centimetres of snow forecast between the day and the evening.

“An unstable westerly flow will bring snow near the Coquihalla Summit today through tonight,” read the special weather statement on Wednesday.

“The snow will be at times mixed with rain near the summit, and remain as rain over lower elevations of the route. Snowfall accumulations will depend greatly on the exact snow level, but could range from 10 to 20 cm by Thursday morning.”

Since the start of October, winter tires have been required for all highways in the Interior and North, sections of some highways on the South Coast, including the Sea to Sky Highway, and sections of some highways on Vancouver Island, including the Malahat and highways 4, 14 and 28.

Approved tires carry either the M+S (mud and snow) or mountain/snowflake symbol and must have at least 3.5 millimetres of treads.

Drivers caught without the proper tires on designated routes could face a fine of $121.

