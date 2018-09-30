Winter tires mandatory on most B.C. highways starting Monday

Starting Monday, Oct. 1, drivers using the majority of B.C.’s highways will be required to have winter tires on their vehicles.

Drivers caught without the proper tires on designated routes could face a fine of $109. They could also be turned around and prevented from reaching their destination.

Approved tires carry either the three-peaked mountain and snowflake symbol or the M+S (mud and snow) symbol and must have at least 3.5 millimetres of tread.

Approved winter tires for B.C. highways

The three-peaked mountain and snowflake symbol on the side of the tire

These winter tires offer the best traction on snow and ice as well as in cold weather.

They are also known as mountain/snowflake or alpine tires.

The mud and snow symbol on the side of the tire

These winter tires offer better traction than summer tires but are less effective than mountain and snowflake tires on snow and ice or in cold weather.

Tires with the MS, M&S or Mud and Snow symbol are the minimum legal requirement. This includes All Seasons tires that have the symbol as well. However, the province recommends tires with the snowflake symbol for winter conditions.

Where winter tires are required

B.C.’s winter tire regulations apply from Oct. 1 to March 30 on the routes depicted below, though they have been extended to April in certain mountain passes.

Trucks travelling these routes must also carry chains with them.