Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Winter tires mandatory on most B.C. highways starting Oct. 1

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted October 1, 2021 12:38 pm
A snow tire is shown on a vehicle in Oakville, Ont., Dec.15, 2016. Winter tires are designed with highly specialized rubber compounds that stay flexible in cold weather and have tread patterns designed to grip and bite into snow or ice. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Richard Buchan. View image in full screen
A snow tire is shown on a vehicle in Oakville, Ont., Dec.15, 2016. Winter tires are designed with highly specialized rubber compounds that stay flexible in cold weather and have tread patterns designed to grip and bite into snow or ice. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Richard Buchan. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Richard Buchan

Starting Friday, drivers are required to have snow tires on their vehicle for travel on the majority of highways in British Columbia.

Approved winter tires are necessary to travel on the following highways:

  • All highways in the North
  • All highways in the Interior
  • Sections of some highways on the South Coast, including the Sea to Sky Highway
  • Sections of some highways on Vancouver Island, including the Malahat and Highways 4, 14 and 28.

Approved tires carry either the M+S (mud and snow) or mountain/snowflake symbol and must have at least 3.5 millimetres of tread.

Drivers caught without the proper tires on designated routes could face a fine of $121.

Commercial vehicle operators are required to carry chains on most routes in the province, as indicated by roadside signs. Chains are not required on the Lower Mainland and most of Vancouver Island.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Consumer Matters: Pandemic supply chain problems could affect tire stores' Consumer Matters: Pandemic supply chain problems could affect tire stores
Consumer Matters: Pandemic supply chain problems could affect tire stores – Sep 22, 2021

Requirements are in effect from Oct. 1 to March 31. For select highways, the date is extended until April 30 due to the potential for early-spring snowfall. Those highways are marked with regulatory signs.

— With files from Simon Little

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Cold Weather tagWinter Driving tagWinter Tires tagSafe Driving tagdriving conditions tagSnow Tires tagBC winter tires tagBC snow tires tagBC winter tire regulations tagBC winter tires rules tagSnow tires BC tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers