Winter tires mandatory on most B.C. highways starting Oct. 1

Starting Friday, drivers are required to have snow tires on their vehicle for travel on the majority of highways in British Columbia.

Approved winter tires are necessary to travel on the following highways:

All highways in the North

All highways in the Interior

Sections of some highways on the South Coast, including the Sea to Sky Highway

Sections of some highways on Vancouver Island, including the Malahat and Highways 4, 14 and 28.

Approved tires carry either the M+S (mud and snow) or mountain/snowflake symbol and must have at least 3.5 millimetres of tread.

Drivers caught without the proper tires on designated routes could face a fine of $121.

Commercial vehicle operators are required to carry chains on most routes in the province, as indicated by roadside signs. Chains are not required on the Lower Mainland and most of Vancouver Island.

Requirements are in effect from Oct. 1 to March 31. For select highways, the date is extended until April 30 due to the potential for early-spring snowfall. Those highways are marked with regulatory signs.

— With files from Simon Little