Durham Regional Police officer charged after allegedly pointing gun during traffic stop

A Durham Regional Police officer has been charged after he allegedly pointed a gun during an altercation at a traffic stop in mid-July, the service says.

Police said the service’s Professional Standards Unit investigated the reported altercation which allegedly took place on July 17 at around 10:30 p.m., near Highway 48 west of Highway 12 in Beaverton, Ont.

On Monday, 24-year-old Matthew Lowe was charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance and pointing a firearm.

He was suspended pending an investigation.

Police said Lowe was an officer for just over two years and worked as a constable in North Division.

A Durham Regional Police Service officer has been charged after an altercation during a traffic stop in North Durham. News Release – https://t.co/0k1tcHtL8U pic.twitter.com/hoGBit9obF — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) November 1, 2021

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the traffic stop to contact police.

Lowe was released on an undertaking on Monday.

Anyone with new information about this investigation is asked to call the DRPS Professional Standards Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 4370.

