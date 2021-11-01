Menu

Canada

Needle found in Halloween candy in Whitby, police issue warning

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 1, 2021 11:18 am
Click to play video: 'Tips for maintaining balanced candy consumption post-Halloween' Tips for maintaining balanced candy consumption post-Halloween
WATCH ABOVE: Tips for maintaining balanced candy consumption post-Halloween.

Durham Regional Police say a yellow blood sugar lancet needle was found loose in a bag of Halloween candy Sunday evening in Whitby.

Police said they received a call shortly after 9:30 a.m. for reports of a suspicious item found in a Halloween candy bag near Dunlop and Henry streets.

Read more: Guelph couple pepper-sprayed by trick-or-treater wearing Guy Fawkes mask, police say

Investigators said the person was going through the candy when they found the blood sugar needle inside the bag.

Police said officers have not received any other complaints but the force is asking parents to thoroughly check their kids’ candy before they eat it.

If anyone has any information they are asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 3915.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
