Guelph couple pepper-sprayed by trick-or-treater wearing Guy Fawkes mask: police

Guelph police say a couple in their 60s were pepper-sprayed by someone wearing a Guy Fawkes mask during Halloween trick-or-treating Sunday night.

A 911 call was placed just before 9 p.m. from a homeowner in the area of Eramosa Road and Callander Drive, police said in a news release.

“The homeowner advised he answered a knock at the door and found a male in a Halloween mask, who sprayed the resident and his wife before fleeing on foot,” police said.

Officers arrived to find the residents in distress and a strong odour of pepper spray in the area, police said. The man was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Surveillance video shows the suspect walking past the house but then doubling back and knocking on the door.

Police said he was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black shoes with white soles and a Guy Fawkes mask. He was also carrying a white bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7164. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.