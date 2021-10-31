Menu

Health

COVID-19: Ages 12+ require vaccine proof to use London indoor recreation

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted October 31, 2021 2:42 pm
London City Hall on June 14, 2017. View image in full screen
London City Hall on June 14, 2017. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

Beginning Sunday, Oct. 31, proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required for anyone age 12 or older entering London’s sports or recreation facilities.

This includes participating in, coaching, officiating or watching organized sport.

The City of London says children under the age of 12 are not required to show proof of vaccination.

Read more: COVID-19: London, Ont., councillors review vaccine policy for city staff

Individuals entering an indoor area at City community centres, arenas and indoor aquatics facilities are exempt from showing proof of vaccination for the following purposes:

  • to use a washroom
  • to access an outdoor area that can only be accessed through an indoor route
  • to make a retail purchase
  • while placing or picking up an order
  • while paying for an order
  • to purchase admission

Patrons who provide written documentation, completed and supplied by a physician or registered nurse, stating that the individual is exempt for a medical reason from being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will also be exempt.

Read more: London, Ont. mayor files complaint after councillor speaks at anti-vaccine mandate rally

Fully vaccinated visitors will need a receipt of vaccination along with a piece of ID to access City programs and facilities.

All Middlesex-London Health Unit guidelines and provincial regulations, including mask requirements, adhering to capacity limits and physical distancing, remain in place when accessing City programs, services and facilities.

