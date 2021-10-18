London, Ont. mayor to file complaint after councillor speaks at anti-vaccine mandate rally

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., Mayor Ed Holder says he’s “horribly disappointed,” but “unfortunately not surprised” after Ward 1 Coun. Michael van Holst spoke at an anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate rally on Saturday.

Holder shared the remarks during a media briefing on Monday, where he condemned van Holst’s actions and said he will be filing a complaint against the councillor with the Integrity Commissioner.

“He’s openly and visibly defying and undermining council policy by virtue of his participation,” Holder said, adding that he wouldn’t be surprised if others filed complaints.

“Council, as most know, does not have the ability to sanction a fellow councillor, those decisions are at the soul discretion of our Integrity Commissioner.”

Story continues below advertisement

Described by Holder as “anti-vax nonsense,” Saturday’s rally saw hundreds gather in front of the band shell at Victoria Park and was organized by Chris “Sky” Saccoccia, who gained fame during the pandemic for speaking out against health protocols related to COVID-19.

View image in full screen Ward 1 Coun. Michael van Holst says he attended the rally in order to promote his creed, the Order of Freedom. City of London / YouTube

van Holst declined to provide an interview with Global News, but did say that he attended Saturday’s in order to promote his creed, the Order of Freedom.

The councillor launched the creed in late September and previously told Global News that he did so in order to prevent what he views as “government overreach.”

As for Holder’s plan to file a complaint with the Integrity Commissioner, van Holst told Global News that he has “no comment.”

Story continues below advertisement

City clerk Cathy Saunders says London’s Integrity Commissioner, Gregory Stewart, would follow a council complaint protocol, regardless of who filed the complaint.

The code of conduct of councillors, along with details on the Integrity Commissioner’s role, can be found in its entirety on the City of London’s website.

“The first thing that the Integrity Commissioner would do is look at the complaint and determine whether it falls under his jurisdiction and if it fell under the code of conduct,” Saunders said.

“The Integrity Commissioner would then ask both the complainant and the member of (council) to provide a written response to the complaint, and that would take more or less about 20 days.”

If the Integrity Commissioner decides the complaint should be investigated, the protocol allows for another 90 days before the complainant and the complained-against councillor are notified.

Penalties are set out in the Municipal Act and may include a verbal or written apology, a reprimand or a suspension of pay for up to 90 days.

“It varies, it depends on the type of complaint, I would say, and it could just end up in mediation,” Saunders added.

The Integrity Commissioner would have to recommend any penalties, along with all findings from investigating the complaint, in a report to city council.

Story continues below advertisement

City council then has to grant final approval before any penalties are implemented and has 90 days to provide a response.

Global News asked Stewart if he received any complaints regarding van Holst’s presence at Saturday’s rally, but did not receive a response before publication.