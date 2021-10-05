COVID-19: Vaccine policy for London, Ont. councillors earns final approval

Send this page to someone via email

A COVID-19 vaccination policy for city councillors in London, Ont., has received final approval, giving the group of politicians until next month to become fully vaccinated if they haven’t already, unless they can prove a valid exemption.

Under the new policy, which earned council’s approval on Tuesday, all members of city council, including the mayor, must either provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 by Oct. 20, or provide a medical reason or Ontario Human Rights Code reason for not being vaccinated by that same date.

Anyone who’s not fully vaccinated will have to receive their first dose by Oct. 20, before providing proof of full vaccination by Nov. 19.

Complaints regarding councillors who fail to comply with the policy will be sent to the city’s integrity commissioner.

The commissioner will then have the option to “make recommendations regarding sanctions to council in accordance with s.233.4(5) of the Municipal Act, 2001 and the Code of Conduct.”

Under the Municipal Act, these sanctions could include a reprimand or a suspension of pay for up to 90 days.

The policy saw little opposition from councillors, apart from a failed motion from Ward 1 Coun. Michael van Holst

van Holst, who referred to the policy as “a pretty emotional issue out there,” has previously described vaccination policies as “pretty disturbing” and launched a creed last week in an effort to provide fellow believers an Ontario Human Rights Code exemption.

His motion on Tuesday sought to refer the policy back to staff with the intention of removing the aspect that requires councillors to submit proof of vaccination.

“It’s, as I say, not reasonable or proportional and I think then we’ll end up with a policy that would be able to stand any challenge,” van Holst said.

The councillor did not receive a seconder.

As for the vote surrounding the vaccine policy, council voted 12-1 to approve it. van Holst was the lone opponent and Ward 3 Coun. Mo Salih was absent.

Arielle Kayabaga was also absent as she resigned from council after becoming the MP-elect for London West.

Her resignation was accepted and her seat was declared vacant during Tuesday’s council meeting.

