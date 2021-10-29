Menu

Canadian Travel
October 29 2021 8:35pm
01:58

Stricter travel rules going into effect

New, stricter rules for travellers on plane and trains are going into effect, requiring all those 12 and older to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19. Aaron McArthur reports.

