Bellingham Airport
April 30 2021 1:44am
01:41

British Columbians take advantage of travel loophole

Many British Columbians have discovered a travel loophole to get back into Canada after traveling abroad without having to quarantine at a hotel. As Aaron McArthur reports, it’s on the up and up.

