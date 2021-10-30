Saskatoon boy gifted French bulldog ‘Jelly Bean’ from Make-a-Wish

Send this page to someone via email

One Saskatoon boy’s wish of having a dog came true on Saturday.

Noah Agarand, nine, was gifted a French bulldog puppy thanks to Make-a-Wish Saskatchewan.

Read more: WDM Saskatoon housing Spooky Stroll on Halloween

A local paramedic and the Saskatchewan Rush mascot, Bruiser, were on hand to present Agarand with a picture of his new puppy, Jelly Bean.

Agarand was also gifted with plenty of other goodies and enough dog food to last some time.

Agarand was born with Adrenoleukodystophy (ALD), a condition that affects his brain.

He was in Masonic Children’s Hospital in Minnesota from January to July receiving treatment.

Story continues below advertisement

His parents were excited to see him so filled with joy.

“We are just ecstatic to see him like that. He was bouncing around and couldn’t contain the energy. It’s just magical,” his father, Torey Agarand, said.

“He was almost in tears from his reaction. You don’t get that reaction very often from Noah,” Noah’s mother, Melissa Agarand, said.

Noah’s parents said he even appeared more excited than he does on Christmas Day.

The Saskatchewan Make-a-Wish foundation is currently working on making the dreams come true for over 250 kids across the province, with the ultimate vision of granting the wish of every eligible child.

Jelly Bean is expected to arrive in a few weeks.

Regional manager Allyson Toye said 2020 was a tough year for Make-a-Wish chapters across Canada, with the entire foundation facing a $12 million deficit.

Agarand was given a photo of the puppy for the time being.

Story continues below advertisement