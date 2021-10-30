Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon boy gifted French bulldog ‘Jelly Bean’ from Make-a-Wish

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted October 30, 2021 8:47 pm
Noah Agarand showing off a photo of his new puppy, Jelly Bean. View image in full screen
Noah Agarand showing off a photo of his new puppy, Jelly Bean. Brady Ratzlaff / Global News

One Saskatoon boy’s wish of having a dog came true on Saturday.

Noah Agarand, nine, was gifted a French bulldog puppy thanks to Make-a-Wish Saskatchewan.

Read more: WDM Saskatoon housing Spooky Stroll on Halloween

A local paramedic and the Saskatchewan Rush mascot, Bruiser, were on hand to present Agarand with a picture of his new puppy, Jelly Bean.

Agarand was also gifted with plenty of other goodies and enough dog food to last some time.

Agarand was born with Adrenoleukodystophy (ALD), a condition that affects his brain.

He was in Masonic Children’s Hospital in Minnesota from January to July receiving treatment.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Regina girl granted custom-made ‘she-shed’ from Make-a-Wish

His parents were excited to see him so filled with joy.

“We are just ecstatic to see him like that. He was bouncing around and couldn’t contain the energy. It’s just magical,” his father, Torey Agarand, said.

“He was almost in tears from his reaction. You don’t get that reaction very often from Noah,” Noah’s mother, Melissa Agarand, said.

Noah’s parents said he even appeared more excited than he does on Christmas Day.

The Saskatchewan Make-a-Wish foundation is currently working on making the dreams come true for over 250 kids across the province, with the ultimate vision of granting the wish of every eligible child.

Jelly Bean is expected to arrive in a few weeks.

Read more: Bella Thomson’s very own fairytale castle sprouts in Swift Current backyard

Regional manager Allyson Toye said 2020 was a tough year for Make-a-Wish chapters across Canada, with the entire foundation facing a $12 million deficit.

Agarand was given a photo of the puppy for the time being.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'People line streets to wish Nick Cannon well on his way to cancer treatment' People line streets to wish Nick Cannon well on his way to cancer treatment
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon News tagSaskatchewan Rush tagMake-A-Wish tagFrench Bulldog tagMake-A-Wish Canada tagMake-A-Wish Saskatchewan tagAdrenoleukodystophy tagNoah Agarand tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers