Cystic Fibrosis
September 4 2021 7:38pm
01:58

Regina Make-A-Wish kid gets gifted with custom-made She Shed

Today was a special day for one Make-A-Wish kid in Regina, who was gifted her very own mini She Shed from another Make-A-Wish family. Taz Dhaliwal has the details.

