Canada

Regina girl granted custom-made ‘she-shed’ from Make-a-Wish

By Kelly Skjerven & Taz Dhaliwal Global News
Posted September 5, 2021 7:24 pm
Click to play video: 'Regina Make-A-Wish kid gets gifted with custom-made She Shed' Regina Make-A-Wish kid gets gifted with custom-made She Shed
Today was a special day for one Make-A-Wish kid in Regina, who was gifted her very own mini She Shed from another Make-A-Wish family. Taz Dhaliwal has the details.

Saturday was a special day for one Make-a-Wish child in Regina who was gifted her own custom-made “she shed” from another Make-a-Wish family.

Rebekah Haberstock was presented with her wish in her backyard around friends and family.

Read more: Bella Thomson's very own fairytale castle sprouts in Swift Current backyard

The shed took about three weeks to build and is fully insulated and outfitted with furnishings including a bed.

The gift was granted by the city’s local Make-a-Wish foundation.

The project, which began last spring, was built courtesy of Munro Homes in Regina.

Haberstock was lucky to see a glimpse of her special surprise in a picture of it being moved into her backyard by a crane.

“I started to get so excited, jumping around the room (and) running around the house,” Haberstock said.

Colin Chorneyko, who is with Munro Homes, has a son who had a wish granted, too.

Vonn Chorneyko’s wish to go to Santa’s workshop was granted in 2016, and now the family is “wishing it forward.”

“I have such great trade partners that we work with that I knew I could lean on them and everybody would donate something and we could put this special she-shed together,” Chorneyko said.

Click to play video: 'Make-A-Wish Foundation continues to grant hundreds of wishes in Alberta despite travel restrictions' Make-A-Wish Foundation continues to grant hundreds of wishes in Alberta despite travel restrictions
Make-A-Wish Foundation continues to grant hundreds of wishes in Alberta despite travel restrictions – Mar 27, 2021

Haberstock was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis when she was just a newborn. Although it’s been a long, tough journey, her family is thankful for all of the support she’s received along the way.

“We’re thankful for our clinic here at the Regina General (hospital), and we’re thankful to Make-a-Wish because this is a really special, exciting, excellent thing and Rebekah’s very excited by this, I’m sure she’s going to enjoy this for years to come I think,” Rebekah’s dad David said.

Rebekah says she’s also wishing for the best for others fighting the same disease as her.

“I hope that everyone else with Cystic Fibrosis like me is really healthy,” Rebekha said.

Chorneyko says Munro Homes and his family are just happy to have had the opportunity to pull this all together.

“Really, I think there are more kids that need wishes than there are funds to do them all. So, the fact that we can donate an entire wish to Make-a-Wish just means that forwards another one on to another kid that is in need of one,” Chorneyko said.

Read more: 12-year-old Calgary boy battling leukemia raises $4K for Make-A-Wish Foundation

Chorneyko also heard from his partners who help out with the project that they too were thankful to be able to contribute.

“That’s what’s so special about this – you don’t get to do this everyday, so when you get the opportunity you have to jump on it and everybody was just so excited to be a part of it,” Chorneyko added.

