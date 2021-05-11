Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
May 11 2021 6:51am
Make-A-Wish holding Trailblaze for Wishes fundraiser

The Make-A-Wish Foundation has launched a new fundraiser called Trailblaze for Wishes, which they hope will get Maritimers outside all while raising money for children in need

