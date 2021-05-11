Global News Morning Halifax May 11 2021 6:51am 05:55 Make-A-Wish holding Trailblaze for Wishes fundraiser The Make-A-Wish Foundation has launched a new fundraiser called Trailblaze for Wishes, which they hope will get Maritimers outside all while raising money for children in need <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7850811/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7850811/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?