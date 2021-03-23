Menu

The Morning Show
March 23 2021 10:52am
03:30

7-year-old TikTok star from Saskatchewan goes viral for her uplifting videos

7-year-old Bella in Saskatchewan is capturing hearts and celebrity attention on TikTok for her vibrant zest for life while battling significant health issues.

