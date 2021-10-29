WDM Saskatoon housing Spooky Stroll on Halloween

Saskatoon’s Western Development Museum (WDM) is holding its Spooky Stroll for the first time this year.

Education and public programming assistant Meredith Hebb said their family-friendly event is underway and concludes on Halloween.

“Maybe not everyone is planning to do trick-or-treating, and this is a great alternative. And like I said, no matter what the weather, you can wear that great Halloween costume inside in a very climate-friendly space,” Hebb said.

“I was just speaking actually to some mothers who were walking around with their strollers and young children earlier today and commenting how they had spent almost three hours walking in our galleries. And they said they just feel so safe here.

“There’s a lot of room, there’s a lot of airflow. Everyone has space and we wanted to encourage people to come enjoy the safety of the (WDM) and have a fun Halloween experience.”

Story continues below advertisement

Hebb said WDM Saskatoon typically has a Halloween event called Boo Town every year but due to the COVID-19 pandemic and current situation, they chose to do this alternative event.

“We chose to do a lower-scale event and … not condense all of the participants visiting on the same evening,” Hebb said.

“Spooky Stroll is a self-guided experience. You come to visit the museum and take that opportunity to look around and explore on your own. Boo Town, we typically had many volunteers and many hands-on interactive games.”

The provincial government’s public health measures are in place for Spooky Stroll, Hebb assured.

“Everyone over 12 (years old) needs to show their proof of vaccination along with their photo ID,” she said.

“We do accept negative tests up to 72 hours or that has been delivered up to 72 hours ago. And those are just tests that are administered by Sask Health and masks are required. We have many hand-sanitizing stations throughout and we encourage social distancing.”

The event runs until 5 p.m. on Friday and from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

1:22 Saskatchewan haunted house providing top-notch scares for Halloween enthusiasts Saskatchewan haunted house providing top-notch scares for Halloween enthusiasts – Oct 17, 2021