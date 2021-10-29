Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vancouver police prepare for busy Halloween weekend

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted October 29, 2021 2:26 pm
Click to play video: 'Vancouver police on Granville Street Halloween night as crowds gather' Vancouver police on Granville Street Halloween night as crowds gather
Social media video shows crowds packed the Granville Street entertainment district Halloween night, with many not wearing masks or practicing physical distancing. Vancouver police also arrived on the scene to help diffuse the crowds – Nov 2, 2020

Vancouver police say they are preparing for a busy Halloween weekend.

Extra officers will be on the streets for what police anticipate will be one of the busiest weekends of the year.

“These additional officers include a team dedicated to the Granville Entertainment District and Gastown, as well as near schools and parks,” Vancouver police Const. Tania Visintin said in a statement.

Read more: Halloween crowds pack Vancouver’s Granville strip during COVID-19

Police said costume weaponry, including plastic handguns and hatchets, and imitation swords, have proven to be an issue in the past. Police encourage people to either leave fake weapons at home or make sure they are easily identifiable as an imitation.

Click to play video: 'Granville Strip Halloween revelers party like there’s no pandemic' Granville Strip Halloween revelers party like there’s no pandemic
Granville Strip Halloween revelers party like there’s no pandemic – Nov 1, 2020

Crowds packed the Granville strip last Halloween despite pleas from public health officials to keep gatherings small amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

Vancouver Police Chief Adam Palmer later said officers responded to 800 calls on Halloween.

A VPD spokesperson said at the time that there were ” a number” of occasions where police were met with hostility from the crowd.

— With files from Simon Little

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Halloween tagvancouver police tagVPD tagCostumes tagHalloween Safety tagGranville Entertainment District tagTrick-or-treaters tagVancouver halloween tagfake weapons tagVancouver police Halloween tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers