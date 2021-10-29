Vancouver police prepare for busy Halloween weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police say they are preparing for a busy Halloween weekend.

Extra officers will be on the streets for what police anticipate will be one of the busiest weekends of the year.

“These additional officers include a team dedicated to the Granville Entertainment District and Gastown, as well as near schools and parks,” Vancouver police Const. Tania Visintin said in a statement.

Police said costume weaponry, including plastic handguns and hatchets, and imitation swords, have proven to be an issue in the past. Police encourage people to either leave fake weapons at home or make sure they are easily identifiable as an imitation.

1:38 Granville Strip Halloween revelers party like there’s no pandemic Granville Strip Halloween revelers party like there’s no pandemic – Nov 1, 2020

Crowds packed the Granville strip last Halloween despite pleas from public health officials to keep gatherings small amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

Vancouver Police Chief Adam Palmer later said officers responded to 800 calls on Halloween.

Our #VPD members did an outstanding job managing an extremely busy #Halloween– we received over 800 calls for service, responded to multiple stabbings & an officer broke his hand – not possible to be the #MaskPolice also #RealityCheck @VancouverPD #ProudChief https://t.co/BsN2TG5PKM — Adam Palmer (@ChiefPalmer) November 1, 2020

A VPD spokesperson said at the time that there were ” a number” of occasions where police were met with hostility from the crowd.

— With files from Simon Little