Health

Health insurance expert shares next steps for Canadians after U.S. border reopens

By Montana Getty Global News
Posted October 30, 2021 6:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Health insurance expert gives insight for travel' Health insurance expert gives insight for travel
WATCH: Health insurance expert gives insight for travel.

Non-essential travel restrictions for the United States (U.S.) and Canadian border will be lifted for anyone fully vaccinated and travelling on land.

“Whereas before, it was just a requirement to have a test done three days before you left, but now, with the requirement to be fully vaccinated, that is going to be a requirement,” said Justin Reves, with the Regina Airport.

Read more: COVID-19 rapid antigen tests: Everything you need to know

The change begins on Nov. 8, meaning Canadians are looking at the next steps.

Travel Health Insurance Association (THIA) Executive Director Will McAleer said travelers could have extra costs to face.

“In particular, what we’re seeing is the cost and inconvenience that are being placed on them for this level of tests in order to return to Canada,” said McAleer.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Rapid testing kits being distributed at 18 chambers of commerce across Saskatchewan

Canadians will be required to have a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test done before coming back into the country, which costs upwards of $125 USD, whereas the United States accepts rapid antigen tests that are only around $40.

“Beyond that is the inconvenience. In order to get a PCR test, wait times typically are longer for that so in order to get that before you return, the planning let’s say for a family of four can be pretty significant,” said McAleer.

Canadians can get health insurance coverage in case they contract COVID-19 while in the States.

Read more: COVID rapid test kits available in Regina

However, McAleer urges people to make sure they are aware of what their policy covers, including quarantine costs.

“Understand what your health conditions are, you also want to understand the policy that you’re purchasing,” said McAleer.

He added that many plans will cover a positive COVID-19 test and may include a $150 a day quarantine policy.

However, he still encourages people to ask their insurance companies for details on their policies.

