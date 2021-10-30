Health insurance expert shares next steps for Canadians after U.S. border reopens

Send this page to someone via email

Non-essential travel restrictions for the United States (U.S.) and Canadian border will be lifted for anyone fully vaccinated and travelling on land.

“Whereas before, it was just a requirement to have a test done three days before you left, but now, with the requirement to be fully vaccinated, that is going to be a requirement,” said Justin Reves, with the Regina Airport.

The change begins on Nov. 8, meaning Canadians are looking at the next steps.

Travel Health Insurance Association (THIA) Executive Director Will McAleer said travelers could have extra costs to face.

“In particular, what we’re seeing is the cost and inconvenience that are being placed on them for this level of tests in order to return to Canada,” said McAleer.

Canadians will be required to have a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test done before coming back into the country, which costs upwards of $125 USD, whereas the United States accepts rapid antigen tests that are only around $40.

“Beyond that is the inconvenience. In order to get a PCR test, wait times typically are longer for that so in order to get that before you return, the planning let’s say for a family of four can be pretty significant,” said McAleer.

Canadians can get health insurance coverage in case they contract COVID-19 while in the States.

However, McAleer urges people to make sure they are aware of what their policy covers, including quarantine costs.

“Understand what your health conditions are, you also want to understand the policy that you’re purchasing,” said McAleer.

He added that many plans will cover a positive COVID-19 test and may include a $150 a day quarantine policy.

However, he still encourages people to ask their insurance companies for details on their policies.

