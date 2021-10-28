SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Rapid testing kits being distributed at 18 chambers of commerce across Saskatchewan

By Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi Global News
Posted October 28, 2021 6:24 pm
Rapid testing kits appear to being high demand in Saskatchewan amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. View image in full screen
Rapid testing kits appear to being high demand in Saskatchewan amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi/Global News

Rapid testing kits appear to be in high demand in Saskatchewan amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eighteen chambers of commerce across the province, along with several businesses, began distributing tests this week.

Read more: Saskatchewan COVID-19 testing numbers drop with ICUs overcrowded

“The response has been amazing. In Swift Current, they ran out of kits within 45 minutes,” wrote Steve McLellan, CEO of the Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce, in a press release Thursday.

“We have had a wide range of people picking up kits, such as students, families and grandparents.”

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan officials provide COVID-19 testing, hospital update' Saskatchewan officials provide COVID-19 testing, hospital update
Saskatchewan officials provide COVID-19 testing, hospital update – Oct 15, 2021

The Greater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce ran out of kits as of Thursday, and will get a new shipment in two weeks. Tests are also available at Market Mall, and will be available at TCU place on Nov. 1.

Read more: COVID rapid test kits available in Regina

The Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce said they’ll get more supplies and continue distributing rapid tests over the next few weeks “as supply and demand require”.

Kits will also be available at 10 Canalta hotels across the province.

A list of where to get rapid tests is on the Saskatchewan government’s website.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan orders 112K COVID-19 vaccine doses for 5 to 11 year olds' Saskatchewan orders 112K COVID-19 vaccine doses for 5 to 11 year olds
Saskatchewan orders 112K COVID-19 vaccine doses for 5 to 11 year olds
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
