Rapid testing kits being distributed at 18 chambers of commerce across Saskatchewan

Rapid testing kits appear to be in high demand in Saskatchewan amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eighteen chambers of commerce across the province, along with several businesses, began distributing tests this week.

“The response has been amazing. In Swift Current, they ran out of kits within 45 minutes,” wrote Steve McLellan, CEO of the Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce, in a press release Thursday.

“We have had a wide range of people picking up kits, such as students, families and grandparents.”

The Greater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce ran out of kits as of Thursday, and will get a new shipment in two weeks. Tests are also available at Market Mall, and will be available at TCU place on Nov. 1.

The Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce said they’ll get more supplies and continue distributing rapid tests over the next few weeks “as supply and demand require”.

Kits will also be available at 10 Canalta hotels across the province.

A list of where to get rapid tests is on the Saskatchewan government’s website.

