COVID-19: Saskatchewan officials report 11 deaths

Saskatchewan officials reported on Thursday that 11 more residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died.
These newly reported deaths bring the provincial death toll amid the pandemic up to 843.
Officials also reported 237 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
Of those, Saskatoon recorded the highest amount of new cases with 63, followed by Regina with 47.
The seven-day average of daily new cases is 218 or 18.1 per 100,000 people.
Across Saskatchewan, there are 2,398 active cases of COVID-19.
There are currently 260 patients in hospital with COVID-19, including 58 receiving intensive care.
Of the patients in hospital with COVID-19, 185 or 71 per cent were not fully vaccinated.
An additional three patients have been transferred to Ontario for a total of 19 patients who have been moved out-of-province.
At least 3,556 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Saskatchewan since the province’s last update on Wednesday.View link »
