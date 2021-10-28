COVID-19: Saskatchewan officials report 11 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan officials reported on Thursday that 11 more residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died.

These newly reported deaths bring the provincial death toll amid the pandemic up to 843.

Officials also reported 237 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Of those, Saskatoon recorded the highest amount of new cases with 63, followed by Regina with 47.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 218 or 18.1 per 100,000 people.

Across Saskatchewan, there are 2,398 active cases of COVID-19.

There are currently 260 patients in hospital with COVID-19, including 58 receiving intensive care.

Of the patients in hospital with COVID-19, 185 or 71 per cent were not fully vaccinated.

An additional three patients have been transferred to Ontario for a total of 19 patients who have been moved out-of-province.

At least 3,556 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Saskatchewan since the province’s last update on Wednesday.