COVID rapid test kits available in Regina

The Regina & District Chamber of Commerce is not only about business but being part of the community. As such, they are helping to be part of the COVID pandemic solution by distributing rapid antigen testing kits at their main building.

In partnership with the Government of Saskatchewan, the Regina chamber of commerce was given more than 4,000 rapid test kits on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2021, to distribute to the community. They began handing out the kits on Friday morning with a steady line of people taking advantage of the free kits.

“We’ve been working with the Government of Saskatchewan throughout the pandemic. We always said ‘if there’s something that we can do, we’d be happy to do so’,” said John Hopkins, CEO of the Regina Chamber & District of Commerce.

“We haven’t really released the fact that we have test kits but we’ve had a steady line up of people all day coming to get the test kits and they are very happy to have them.”

With the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the province, Hopkins says it’s really important for people to get the kits.

“We’re happy to provide that service. At the end of the day, what we’re trying to do is to fight this pandemic that is killing people,” he said. “This is another step that people can take to see if they are positive.”

Each kit contains five rapid tests. According to the Saskatchewan government website, these testing kits do not come individually packaged but are in bundles so kits will be distributed quickly. Availability will be based on the locations’ hours of operation and supply. Self-testing kits will be available first-come, first-served with one kit per household at this time.

“Routine, voluntary testing at home will help prevent asymptomatic transmission to those who are not able to be vaccinated and will reduce COVID-19 transmission in the community,” according to a Saskatchewan government news release.

The chamber of commerce in Regina has scheduled Tuesdays for pick-up from 8 a.m to 12 p.m.; and Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce is also distributing rapid tests, on Mondays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesdays from 9a.m. to 1 p.m.

Chamber of commerce buildings in Moose Jaw, Swift Current, Melville, Lloydminster and Meadow Lake are also distributing the rapid test kits. For days and times of distribution, see the online details provided by the government provides at Saskatchewan.ca/covid-19.

