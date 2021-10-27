SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Education

Education minister outlining ‘additional steps’ to support Alberta students during COVID-19

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted October 27, 2021 1:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Canadian researcher predicts learning shortfalls of up to 1 year due to COVID-19 disruptions' Canadian researcher predicts learning shortfalls of up to 1 year due to COVID-19 disruptions
WATCH (Aug. 24): As kids return for the new school year, Edmonton's Catholic school board says its teachers will be assessing students to figure out who is behind due to the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic. As Kendra Slugoski explains, it comes as a Canadian researcher predicts learning setbacks by up to a year – Aug 24, 2021

Alberta’s education minister is scheduled to provide an update on “additional steps being taken to support students during the COVID-19 pandemic” Wednesday afternoon.

Adriana LaGrange is set to speak at 3:30 p.m. Her address will be streamed live in this article post.

Lorrie Jess, president of the Alberta School Boards Association, and Wilco Tymensen, president of the College of Alberta School Superintendents, are also scheduled to speak.

Read more: Alberta announces $45M in funding to help young students struggling with reading, math

In May, the province announced $45 million for schools to help young students struggling with reading and math amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

At that time, Premier Jason Kenney and LaGrange said the funding would be available to offer “intensive interventions” for students in Grades 1-3 who are identified by school authorities as needing more help.

Click to play video: 'Alberta education minister says Grades 1 – 3 students seeing the ‘most significant loss’ throughout COVID-19 pandemic' Alberta education minister says Grades 1 – 3 students seeing the ‘most significant loss’ throughout COVID-19 pandemic
Alberta education minister says Grades 1 – 3 students seeing the ‘most significant loss’ throughout COVID-19 pandemic – May 28, 2021

Research done by the University of Alberta found that students in those grades have been most negatively impacted by school closures and interruptions, Kenney said on May 28.

Some students were shown to be eight to 12 months behind their normal grade level in literacy and numeracy learning.

Read more: ‘We have failed our children,’ health group says as more Ontario school closures announced

That same research showed schools that were able to intervene with those students quickly, were able to help 80 per cent of struggling students catch up to the proper grade level.

Click to play video: 'Premier Kenney announces $45M in funding for Alberta students impacted by COVID-19 pandemic' Premier Kenney announces $45M in funding for Alberta students impacted by COVID-19 pandemic
Premier Kenney announces $45M in funding for Alberta students impacted by COVID-19 pandemic – May 28, 2021

School authorities were asked to assess students as they returned to learning in the fall, identify those who may need additional supports and then apply to Alberta Education for the funding.

Read more: Canadian researcher predicts learning shortfalls of up to a year due to COVID-19 disruptions

In May, LaGrange said schools could use the money to hire additional teachers or educational aides or hire substitutes to relieve teachers and allow them to focus on smaller group or one-on-one learning to catch students up.

Read more: Online learning has become a COVID-19 reality. But experts say kids aren’t thriving online

“It will certainly be up to the school authorities to determine how they’re going to spend those dollars, how they’re going to roll out those programs, but the dollars are there to assure they have the resources they need,” she said May 28.

— More to come.

