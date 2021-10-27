Education minister outlining ‘additional steps’ to support Alberta students during COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s education minister is scheduled to provide an update on “additional steps being taken to support students during the COVID-19 pandemic” Wednesday afternoon.

Adriana LaGrange is set to speak at 3:30 p.m. Her address will be streamed live in this article post.

Lorrie Jess, president of the Alberta School Boards Association, and Wilco Tymensen, president of the College of Alberta School Superintendents, are also scheduled to speak.

In May, the province announced $45 million for schools to help young students struggling with reading and math amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

At that time, Premier Jason Kenney and LaGrange said the funding would be available to offer “intensive interventions” for students in Grades 1-3 who are identified by school authorities as needing more help.

Research done by the University of Alberta found that students in those grades have been most negatively impacted by school closures and interruptions, Kenney said on May 28.

Some students were shown to be eight to 12 months behind their normal grade level in literacy and numeracy learning.

That same research showed schools that were able to intervene with those students quickly, were able to help 80 per cent of struggling students catch up to the proper grade level.

School authorities were asked to assess students as they returned to learning in the fall, identify those who may need additional supports and then apply to Alberta Education for the funding.

In May, LaGrange said schools could use the money to hire additional teachers or educational aides or hire substitutes to relieve teachers and allow them to focus on smaller group or one-on-one learning to catch students up.

“It will certainly be up to the school authorities to determine how they’re going to spend those dollars, how they’re going to roll out those programs, but the dollars are there to assure they have the resources they need,” she said May 28.

— More to come.