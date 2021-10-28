1 of 2 bodies found in City of Kawartha Lakes confirmed as missing Whitby woman: police

Send this page to someone via email

One of two sets of human remains discovered in the City of Kawartha Lakes last weekend has been identified as a missing Whitby woman.

On Oct. 24, City of Kawartha Lakes OPP responded to a report of human remains found on The Glen Road in the former Mariposa Township, just five km east of Cannington near the border with Durham Region.

Durham police said Thursday the remains of two individuals were discovered.

A post-mortem examination has identified one of the bodies recovered as Ava Burton, 58, of Scepter Place in Whitby, police announced Thursday afternoon.

Investigators have not yet been able to confirm the identity of the second victim recovered at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

“Post-mortem results indicate obvious signs of trauma to both victims,” police stated. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Post-mortem results indicate obvious signs of trauma to both victims," police stated.

Burton and her mother Tadilde Noble, 81, were reported missing on Oct. 14 when officers were requested by a family member to conduct a wellness check.

Investigators said they found “suspicious evidence” at a residence on Scepter Place, leading a search of a home and area.

Last week, officers announced that 30-year-old Whitby resident Joshua Burton had been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the deaths of his mother and grandmother.

Police did not reveal what led them to lay the murder charges despite not having located the bodies at the time.

The investigation continues. Police say anyone with new information about the homicides is asked to contact Det. McDermott of the Major Crime Branch at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5411 or Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.

1:47 Family growing more worried over missing mother and daughter in Whitby Family growing more worried over missing mother and daughter in Whitby – Oct 19, 2021