Family worries grow as mystery deepens over missing mother, daughter in Whitby

Tadilde Noble and her daughter Ava Burton have been missing since last week, and for family of the missing women, each passing day becomes more difficult.

After more than a week of looking for clues, family member Richard Rodwell says they are still left in the dark.

“It came out of left field,” says Rodwell, whose wife is the cousin of Ava Burton. “We are in total shock. The entire family is in turmoil right now.”

Rodwell says police have been tight-lipped about the investigation. Meanwhile, the family is experiencing disbelief and confusion over what led to the disappearance of Noble and Burton.

“A notification comes on the phone, and it’s like, we’re hoping that there is something — some sort of information,” Rodwell says. “We don’t know anything as to why this has happened.”

Family members are devastated, wondering why this is even taking place.

“They are just a peaceful and loving family,” Rodwell says. “Just a loving family, filled with the love of God.”

On Friday, Durham Police said they were looking into the mysterious disappearance of the two women from their home on Scepter Place. Family members had asked police to do a wellness check after not hearing from the two women.

Investigators said they found suspicious evidence in the home, leading them to broaden the investigation. Police executed a search warrant at the home later Friday night and have had a forensics team at the scene ever since.

“They were there all weekend. Our forensic team is there collecting evidence and looking at the home more in-depth,” acting Sgt. George Tudos says.

Investigators have received several tips from residents and are currently looking at surveillance video from local neighbours. They now know the two were last heard from around Oct. 11, but as the investigation unfolds, police say they are growing more concerned.

“We have no information,” Tudos says. “It is concerning as time goes on and we’re hoping we find them sooner rather than later.”

If you can help with the investigation, contact Durham Regional Police.