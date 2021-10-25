Menu

Crime

Road closed after human remains located in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 25, 2021 5:28 pm
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are investigating the discovery of human remains along The Glen Road. View image in full screen
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are investigating the discovery of human remains along The Glen Road. The Canadian Press file

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are investigating the discovery of human remains on Sunday evening.

According to police, around 6 p.m., officers responded to a report of human remains located on The Glen Road, in the former Mariposa Township, a rural region about 25 km northwest of Lindsay, or just five km east of Cannington near the border with Durham Region.

Read more: Death under investigation after body found in York River in Bancroft: OPP

The section of the road is closed between Mcindoos Cemetery Road and County Road 46.

“There is no immediate threat to the general public,” OPP stated Monday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation is being conducted by the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP’s crime unit, under the direction of the OPP’s criminal investigation Branch, and with assistance from the Durham Regional Police Service and the Office of the Chief Coroner.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.

