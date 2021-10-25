Road closed after human remains located in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are investigating the discovery of human remains on Sunday evening.

According to police, around 6 p.m., officers responded to a report of human remains located on The Glen Road, in the former Mariposa Township, a rural region about 25 km northwest of Lindsay, or just five km east of Cannington near the border with Durham Region.

The section of the road is closed between Mcindoos Cemetery Road and County Road 46.

“There is no immediate threat to the general public,” OPP stated Monday afternoon.

#CKLOPP remain on scene investigating as human remains have been located in Mariposa Twp. There is no threat to the general public. The Glen rd remains closed between Mcindoos Cemetery and 46. Anyone with information is urged to call 1-888-310-1122 or @khcrimestoppers ^ln pic.twitter.com/irEZbtP3Mc — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) October 25, 2021

The investigation is being conducted by the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP’s crime unit, under the direction of the OPP’s criminal investigation Branch, and with assistance from the Durham Regional Police Service and the Office of the Chief Coroner.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.