Crime

Winnipeg police investigating serious assault at Seven Oaks Hospital

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted October 27, 2021 5:33 pm
Seven Oaks General Hospital. View image in full screen
Seven Oaks General Hospital. Sam Thompson/Global News

Winnipeg police are investigating what they’re calling a serious assault at Seven Oaks Hospital.

Officers were called to the hospital on McPhillips Street at Leila Avenue around 2:30 p.m.

Read more: Surveillance video shows shooting outside popular Winnipeg nightclub

They say one person was transported for treatment in unstable condition.

Click to play video: 'Man in critical condition after serious assault in North End' Man in critical condition after serious assault in North End
Man in critical condition after serious assault in North End – Oct 19, 2021

Police haven’t said if a weapon was used or if any arrests have been made.

Read more: Winnipeg police investigating possible new entry point for guns and drugs into Canada

In a statement sent to media around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday police said they wouldn’t be providing further details “as this investigation is still unfolding.”

A police spokesperson said further updates may be available Thursday.

 

