Winnipeg police investigating serious assault at Seven Oaks Hospital

Winnipeg police are investigating what they’re calling a serious assault at Seven Oaks Hospital.

Officers were called to the hospital on McPhillips Street at Leila Avenue around 2:30 p.m.

They say one person was transported for treatment in unstable condition.

0:16 Man in critical condition after serious assault in North End Man in critical condition after serious assault in North End – Oct 19, 2021

Police haven’t said if a weapon was used or if any arrests have been made.

In a statement sent to media around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday police said they wouldn’t be providing further details “as this investigation is still unfolding.”

A police spokesperson said further updates may be available Thursday.