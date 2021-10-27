Winnipeg police investigating serious assault at Seven Oaks Hospital

Winnipeg police are investigating what they’re calling a serious assault at Seven Oaks Hospital.
Officers were called to the hospital on McPhillips Street at Leila Avenue around 2:30 p.m.
They say one person was transported for treatment in unstable condition.
Man in critical condition after serious assault in North End
Police haven’t said if a weapon was used or if any arrests have been made.
In a statement sent to media around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday police said they wouldn’t be providing further details “as this investigation is still unfolding.”
A police spokesperson said further updates may be available Thursday.
