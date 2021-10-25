Surveillance video shows shooting outside popular Winnipeg nightclub

Send this page to someone via email

Surveillance video obtained by Global News shows a suspect firing a gun into the front door of a packed Corydon Avenue nightclub over the weekend.

Winnipeg police have said no one was injured after the shooter fired into Bar Italia around 1:15 a.m. Saturday. Two males were arrested a short time later.

Witnesses told Global News a man was being escorted out of Bar Italia by security staff shortly after midnight, and repeatedly tried to get back inside.

As bouncers held their ground, witnesses then reported seeing the man on his phone. Moments later, roughly a half-dozen shots rang out in the busy nightclub.

The surveillance video appears to show a male dressed in dark clothing pull out a gun and begin to walk back towards the bar’s front doors on Corydon Avenue. The suspect points the gun as several people who had been at the front doors scramble to get away.

The suspect casually points the gun towards the door and fires at least two shots into the doorway before walking out of the camera shot.

Carson Ransom was standing beside with a friend near the bar inside when the attack took place.

“I was at the bar getting drinks, and all of a sudden (our friend) came up to us and said there were shots fired,” he told Global News. “We went to the VLT area and hid for a minute.

On Oct 23, officers responded to a shooting at an establishment in the 700 block of Corydon. Upon arrival, two suspects were taken into custody, a 17-year-old and a 21-year-old have been charged with firearm-related offences.

“Everyone was hiding behind tables, and I looked around the corner and there were lights.”

Ransom says more than a dozen Winnipeg Police Service officers were on scene just a couple of minutes after the shooting.

By that time, the alleged assailant had made his way inside the bar, but Ransom said officers were able to wrestle him to the ground.

In a release Monday, police said a 21-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy have each been charged with firearm-related offences.

–with files from Skylar Peters

