Crime

Man arrested after 97-year-old woman kicked in the chest: Winnipeg police

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted October 13, 2021 12:58 pm
Police say the suspect and the victim did not know one another prior to the incident. View image in full screen
Police say the suspect and the victim did not know one another prior to the incident. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) says it has arrested a man after receiving a report of an assault on a 97-year-old woman.

On Oct. 4 at 4 p.m., the WPS attended the 400 block of Webb Place after receiving the report.

It was determined that a man had randomly kicked the elderly woman in the upper body, causing injuries.

Police say the suspect and the victim did not know one another prior to the incident.

The woman was taken to hospital and given treatment for her injuries. Her present condition remains unknown.

On the morning of Oct. 12, Central District community support unit members actively searched for and located the suspect at an address in the 300 block of Agnes Street.

Rudy Wayne Elliott, a 24-year-old man from Winnipeg, has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and was detained in custody.

